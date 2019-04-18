Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-19

YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.55 drams to 482.85 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.33 drams to 543.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.26 drams to 628.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 30.33 drams to 19806.28 drams. Silver price вup by 0.59 drams to 232.86 drams. Platinum price down by 46.75 drams to 13754.25 drams.