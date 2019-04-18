Government introduces Fund of State Interests of Armenia to support foreign investments

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The government is creating a new state-owned company – the Fund of State Interests of Armenia, to support the realization of foreign investments in the country.

“This organization will deal with supporting investments exceeding 10 million dollars. We are making a qualitatively new step in the direction of attracting foreign investments. This fund must accompany the realization of such significant investments,” Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan said.

The fund will contribute to the growth of investment flows through complete and complex consultation and support to potential major investors. It will contribute to the development of the economic potential of the country and the introduction of scientific-technical development results into different branches of the economy, improvement of the business climate in Armenia and the process of creating and perfecting favorable conditions for the business community.

