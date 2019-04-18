‘Currently no talks are being held based on any program’ – Armenian MFA comments on Azerbaijani FM’s statement

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman of Armenia’s foreign ministry, commented on the statements made by Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov after the recent meeting with the Armenian foreign minister in Moscow.

ARMENPRESS presents the comment of the MFA spokesperson.

Question: Talking about the meeting held in Moscow on April 15, the Azerbaijani FM stated that a discussion was held based on the program presented by Russia in 2016. What program the talk is about?

Answer: First of all, I would to state that a joint statement of the parties participating to the meeting has been released based on the meeting results which mentions the topics discussed. Joint statements are made for this purpose so that the agreed upon formulations between all participants of the meeting are summed up there. Beyond the agreed upon formulations, the statements contradicting them do not contribute to strengthening the mutual trust, especially if they are fictitious and have nothing to do with the reality.

Currently no talks are being held based on any program. Moreover, the content part of the discussions continues within the domain of getting acquainted with and clarifying each other’s positions.

Question: The Azerbaijani FM announced the proposal of the American side to hold meeting in Washington D.C. in the future. Do you confirm this information?

Answer: As you know, after the approval of each meeting on the NK conflict, a respective statement is being made in an agreed upon manner. Indeed, the possibility of holding the future meeting in one of the co-chair countries is being considered, taking into account the geography of such previous meetings.

As this issue is still at the discussion stage, we must refrain from one-sided announcements and the manner of public negotiations. Moreover, making an announcement in advance on the future meeting in one of the co-chair countries is disrespectful to the participants of the process, but first of all to that co-chair.

Striving to become the announcer of the agreements, which have not been made yet, doesn’t contribute to forming a normal working atmosphere based on mutual trust.

On 15 April, the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia – Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – held a working meeting in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side. The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, joined the meeting. A joint statement was adopted following the meeting.

