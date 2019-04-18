Government provides 124 mln drams for holding events on Citizen’s Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen, reports Armenpress.

The funds will be used for properly holding events on this day in Yerevan and all provinces of Armenia.

The Citizen’s Day in Armenia will be celebrated on the last Saturday of April.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan