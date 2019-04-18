Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures and territorial development informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for passenger vehicles, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress. 

The highway is closed for trucks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration