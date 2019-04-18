Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for passenger vehicles
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures and territorial development informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for passenger vehicles, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
The highway is closed for trucks.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
