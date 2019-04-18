Wanted ex-official’s home, office raided by NSS agents – unconfirmed report

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The office of former MP and former Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service Mihran Poghosyan claims the latter’s home and former office has been raided by National Security Service agents in Armenia.

The NSS hasn’t yet confirmed the report.

Poghosyan is charged with embezzlement and abuse of power and is wanted by Armenian authorities.

He denies wrongdoing.

In a news release issued earlier through his office he claimed to be currently residing in Russia.

Poghosyan resigned as Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service, a governmental agency taksed with executing judicial orders, in 2016 when his name was linked with the Panama Papers scandal.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan