Military serviceman shot, wounded in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. A military serviceman has sustained a gunshot wound in Yerevan, Investigative Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.

According to Harutyunyan, the victim is a 24-year-old contractual serviceman of the Armenian military.

“Investigators are currently in hospital, they are working and additional information will be provided,” she said, adding that soon the investigation will determine where exactly the incident took place.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the serviceman was on-duty or not at the time of the shooting.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS the serviceman is currently undergoing surgery at the Mikayelyan Surgical Institute of Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan