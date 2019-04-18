Riyadh to host G20 summit in 2020

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will host the G20 summit in 2020, TASS reports.

The first time in history the G20 summit will take place in an Arabic country.

The summit will be chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20's objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision to hold the 2020 summit in Saudi Arabia was held during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan