Riyadh to host G20 summit in 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will host the G20 summit in 2020, TASS reports.
The first time in history the G20 summit will take place in an Arabic country.
The summit will be chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
“Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20's objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system”, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision to hold the 2020 summit in Saudi Arabia was held during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:54 Military serviceman shot, wounded in Yerevan
- 11:31 Gunmen ambush passenger bus in Pakistan, killing 14
- 11:25 U.S. Congressmen pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
- 10:50 Armenian FM holds high-level discussion at French Institute of International Relations
- 10:38 Opposition’s motion seeking dismissal of finance minister voted down in parliament
- 10:35 Riyadh to host G20 summit in 2020
- 10:26 Cabinet composition bill passes first hearing with 71/40 votes
- 10:08 Three-day mourning declared in Portugal’s island of Madeira following tourist bus crash
- 10:04 North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon
- 10:00 Parliament’s session continues – LIVE
- 09:18 European Stocks - 17-04-19
- 09:18 US stocks down - 17-04-19
- 09:17 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-19
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-04-19
- 09:16 Oil Prices Down - 17-04-19
- 04.17-21:16 PM Pashinyan thinks heads of communities where there are protests should resign and again participate in elections
- 04.17-20:37 President of the parliament, U.S. congressmen discuss broad scope of cooperation issues
- 04.17-20:36 PM Pashinyan proposes parliamentary opposition to nominate candidates for positions at SCPEC and PSRC
- 04.17-19:04 NK conflict should be settled with full participation of Artsakh in negotiations – President Bako Sahakyan
- 04.17-17:56 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-04-19
- 04.17-17:55 Asian Stocks - 17-04-19
- 04.17-17:16 Yerevan court launches proceedings over retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s case
- 04.17-16:55 PM rules out political persecutions against news media
- 04.17-16:50 U.S. Congressional delegation meets Garegin II in Etchmiatsin
- 04.17-16:42 Kim Kardashian attends opening of UCLA center named after her late father
- 04.17-16:11 Armenian President hosts TV star Garik Martirosyan
- 04.17-15:48 President Sarkissian meets with director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory Foundation
- 04.17-15:37 Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan elected CSTO PA political affairs, int’l cooperation committee chair
- 04.17-15:34 Ucom launches iPhone upgrade offer
- 04.17-15:19 The soft side of a mighty colossus: Two-time heavyweight European Weightlifting champ Simon Martirosyan donates toys for Aleppo children
- 04.17-15:15 Conference on Armenian Genocide held in Chamber of Deputies of Italy
- 04.17-15:11 Chinese manufacturer to open elevator factory in Armenia
- 04.17-15:06 Armenian President receives Arc Publications representatives
- 04.17-14:45 Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for St. Petersburg
- 04.17-14:37 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to deliver remarks at Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Australia
13:33, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1883 times Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
14:41, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1729 times Armenia becomes first country to join St. Jude Global Alliance for fighting cancer
18:20, 04.11.2019
Viewed 1726 times Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
15:17, 04.12.2019
Viewed 1649 times Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation
17:17, 04.12.2019
Viewed 1577 times Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte teams with Armenia Tree Project to plant Memorial Forest for 30th anniversary of Baku atrocities