Opposition’s motion seeking dismissal of finance minister voted down in parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The opposition’s motion seeking to submit a recommendation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to sack his Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan has failed to be adopted at a session today.

Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the opposition Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) party, raised the issue during a session on April 17.

“This is a warning to all ministers that you can’t treat a parliament in a country aspiring parliamentary administration this way,” he said.

Marukyan was unhappy the way Janjughazyan responded to questions from Lusavor Hayastan during the session.

Michael Melkumyan from Prosperous Armenia, the other opposition party, said they will join the motion.

However, the ruling My Step faction said they will vote down the initiative.

“A single meeting is not enough for voting in favor of this proposal, that is why My Step will vote against,” My Step faction leader Lilit Makunts said.

The motion failed to pass with 67 MPs voting it down, 41 MPs voting in favor, and 1 abstention.

