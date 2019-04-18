Three-day mourning declared in Portugal’s island of Madeira following tourist bus crash

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The government of Portugal’s island of Madeira has declared a three-day mourning after a bus carrying tourists crashed on April 17 killing 29 people, reports Armenpress.

“During the emergency meeting the government of the island made a decision to declare a three-day regional mourning following the tragic incidents”, the government said on Facebook.

The crash occurred on April 17 at 18:30 local time.

According to the latest reports, 29 people have been killed, including 17 women, in the crash. 22 people were injured.

The Germany foreign ministry said there were German tourists in the bus.

The cause of the crash is still unclear.

