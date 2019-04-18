North Korea test fires new tactical guided weapon

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. North Korea says it has test-fired a new "tactical guided weapon" with a "powerful warhead", state media reported.

The test is the first since the US-North Korea summit ended without agreement.

Last week North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said US President Donald Trump needed the “right attitude” for the talks to continue.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) the test was overseen by Kim himself.

KCNA reported that the test was "conducted in various modes of firing at different targets", which analysts believe mean the weapon could be launched from land, sea or air.

Kim said the development was "of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People's Army".

