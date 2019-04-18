Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

Parliament’s session continues – LIVE


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the four-day sitting of the Parliament of Armenia continues today, reports Armenpress.

A number of issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers are debating the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of Government and the package of related bills.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration