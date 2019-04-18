LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1858.00, copper price up by 0.69% to $6533.00, lead price down by 0.59% to $1950.00, nickel price down by 0.31% to $13050.00, tin price down by 0.54% to $20450.00, zinc price down by 0.12% to $2828.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 2.16% to $35500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.