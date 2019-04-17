PM Pashinyan thinks heads of communities where there are protests should resign and again participate in elections

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that following the revolution the heads of the communities where there are mass protests should resign and early elections should be scheduled, Pashinyan said during Cabinet-parliament Q&QA session.

MP from “My step” bloc Taguhi Tovmasyan presented the situation at Vanevan community in Gegharkunik Province, noting that the situation does not calm down there because of the protests against the head of the community. “The head of the community says he will never resign. Moreover, he says that if he has abused his powers, law enforcement bodies should deal with him”, she said, reminding the case of Zartonq community of Armavir Province, where shootings occurred a few days ago.

Nikol Pashinyan said that he has expressed his position on similar issues several times. He thinks that following the revolution the heads of the communities where there are mass protests should resign and early elections should be scheduled. “If they know that they enjoy the trust of the people, they will run again and will win”, Pashinyan said, ruling out the possibility of any electoral frauds.

