PM Pashinyan proposes parliamentary opposition to nominate candidates for positions at SCPEC and PSRC

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan proposes parliamentary factions of “Prosperous Armenia” Party and “Luminous Armenia” Party to nominate candidates for positions at the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) and Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC).

ARMENPRESS reports during a regular Cabinet-parliament Q&A session MP Sergey Bagratyan from Prosperous Armenia Party addressed a question to the PM, noting that during the period when PM Pashinyan was an opposition MP he often announced that the opposition has no levers to conduct oversight of the activities of the authorities. He asked if now, when the SCPEC and PSRC and soon the Audit Commission are to be replenished with new cadres, the PM remains committed to his earlier approach that the opposition should be able to conduct oversight of the authorities.

PM Pashinyan proposed parliamentary factions of “Prosperous Armenia” Party and “Luminous Armenia” Party to nominate candidates for positions at the SCPEC and PSRC. “So far we have no decision. If you have ideas, please share with us and we will be glad to meet your needs”.

MP Bagratyan noted that the involvement of opposition figures will make the activities of the commissions more effective.

