NK conflict should be settled with full participation of Artsakh in negotiations – President Bako Sahakyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A regular session of the National Assembly of Artsakh took place on April 17. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Artsakh, President of the Republic Bako Sahakyan gace a speech at the parliament.

As the priority task of the state, President Sahakyan highlighted the continuation of ensuring the security of the country and the people, as well as preserving the high level of combat readiness of the army.

Afterwards, Bako Sahakyan spoke about the achievements in the economic sphere, the future activities and priorities.

Referring to the foreign policy of the country, Artsakh’s President noted that the works will be continued for the settlement of Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. “The position of official Stepanakert remains unchanged. Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement should go on peacefully in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group with the participation of Artsakh as a full-fledged party of the negotiations”, Bako Sahakyan emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan