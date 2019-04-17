Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-04-19
YEREVAN, 17 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 483.40 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.28 drams to 546.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.10 drams to 630.50 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 182.98 drams to 19836.61 drams. Silver price down by 0.29 drams to 232.27 drams. Platinum price вup by 51.30 drams to 13801 drams.
