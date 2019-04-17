Kim Kardashian attends opening of UCLA center named after her late father

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West attended the opening ceremony of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, named after her late father, in LA, Daily Mail reported.

“We have been preparing for this event for already a year. My wish is that other families will be able to have more information to focus on health and prevention”, she said.

The event was also attended by Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife Kris Jenner and his daughter Khloé.

Robert G. Kardashian died at the age of 59 from the disease in 2003.

