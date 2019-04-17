Armenian President hosts TV star Garik Martirosyan
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has hosted Russia-based Armenian entertainer and TV host Garik Martirosyan at his office in Yerevan.
The Armenian President posted a photo with Martirosyan on Instagram, saying : “I’ve hosted famed comedian and TV host Garik Martirosyan.”
In the photo, Martirosyan is seen wearing Sarkissian’s famous trademark hat with the Armenian coat of arms.Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
