Armenian President hosts TV star Garik Martirosyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has hosted Russia-based Armenian entertainer and TV host Garik Martirosyan at his office in Yerevan.

The Armenian President posted a photo with Martirosyan on Instagram, saying : “I’ve hosted famed comedian and TV host Garik Martirosyan.”

In the photo, Martirosyan is seen wearing Sarkissian’s famous trademark hat with the Armenian coat of arms.