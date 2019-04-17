Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Armenian President hosts TV star Garik Martirosyan


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has hosted Russia-based Armenian entertainer and TV host Garik Martirosyan at his office in Yerevan.

The Armenian President posted a photo with Martirosyan on Instagram, saying : “I’ve hosted famed comedian and TV host Garik Martirosyan.”

In the photo, Martirosyan is seen wearing Sarkissian’s famous trademark hat with the Armenian coat of arms.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan


