President Sarkissian meets with director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory Foundation

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with director of the A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) Foundation Ani Aprahamian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on issues relating to the computational physics and information technologies.

The Foundation is conducting research in the field of elementary particles and nuclear physics, astrophysics, and cosmic ray physics.

