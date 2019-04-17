NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to deliver remarks at Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Australia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The recently re-elected Premier of New South Wales, Australia, the Hon. Gladys Berejiklian will address the National Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening on Wednesday 24th April 2019 in Sydney, marking the 104th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reported.

Berejiklian is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors.



"We are honoured that the National Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening will be graced by the presence of Premier Gladys Berejiklian," said Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) Executive Director, Haig Kayserian. "It should not surprise us that after making history last month, the Premier's commitment to honouring and advancing the Armenian cause remains as steadfast as ever."



The National Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening, organised by the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee (AGCC) of Australia, will include a keynote address by the Vice President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, Dr. Melanie O'Brien. Dr. O'Brien is a Senior Lecturer of International Law at the University of Western Australia, teaching International Humanitarian Law, Public International Law, and Research units.



Berejiklian was re-elected in late March.

