Yerevan City Hall takes bulldozers to defunct café to restore landscape at Circle Park

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has dismantled a defunct café in the Circle Park in an ongoing campaign to restore the green landscape of the city.

For many years the cafe's structures were left unattended.

“We had informed that the process of returning the public areas in the city will be continuous,” Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan’s spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

He said the green landscape in the area of the dismantled café will be restored.

Karapetyan said they are also exploring other venues in the park for possible dismantlement, based on legal regulations.

Weeks earlier the City Hall had also launched a landscape restoration campaign near the Opera House.

