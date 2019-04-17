Ruling faction to vote in favor of bill on changing composition of government

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament is going to vote in favor of the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of Government and the package of related bills, faction member, Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan said today, reports Armenpress.

“My Step faction will vote in favor of the bill submitted by the Cabinet and will help the government to record its next achievements”, she said.

There will be 12 ministries instead of 17 in case of the adoption of the bill:

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of defense

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of justice

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of education, science and culture

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of finance

Military of economy

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technologies industry

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan