Ruling faction to vote in favor of bill on changing composition of government
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament is going to vote in favor of the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of Government and the package of related bills, faction member, Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan said today, reports Armenpress.
“My Step faction will vote in favor of the bill submitted by the Cabinet and will help the government to record its next achievements”, she said.
There will be 12 ministries instead of 17 in case of the adoption of the bill:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Military of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technologies industry
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan