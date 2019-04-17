Opposition Prosperous Armenia to vote down governmental structural amendments bill
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party of the Armenian parliament will vote down the bill on amending the law on the structure and activities of the government, Prosperous Armenia MP Michael Melkumyan said today in parliament.
The bill is introduced by the ruling My Step faction and envisages having 12 ministries instead of the current 17 by merging and dissolving.
“You failed to prove and cannot even prove to what extent we will progress with this structure. You have repeated the same mistake that you made in the government’s action plant in this structural changes plan also, because you did not include a mechanism of measurability. You cannot make an economic revolution with this structure. Prosperous Armenia faction will definitely vote against this bill,” Melkumyan said.
The bill envisages the Cabinet being comprised of the following ministries:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Defense
Ministry of Emergency Situations
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
Ministry of Education, Science and Culture
Ministry of Nature Protection
Ministry of Healthcare
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Economy
Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures
Ministry of High Tech Industry
Instead of the Diaspora Ministry there will be High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs within the PM’s office.
Below is a list of the current composition of the Cabinet:
Ministry of Agriculture
Ministry of Culture
Ministry of Defense
Ministry of Diaspora
Ministry of Economic Development and Investments
Ministry of Education and Science
Ministry of Emergency Situations
Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
Ministry of Nature Protection
Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs
Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development
Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan