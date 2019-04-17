Opposition Prosperous Armenia to vote down governmental structural amendments bill

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia Party of the Armenian parliament will vote down the bill on amending the law on the structure and activities of the government, Prosperous Armenia MP Michael Melkumyan said today in parliament.

The bill is introduced by the ruling My Step faction and envisages having 12 ministries instead of the current 17 by merging and dissolving.

“You failed to prove and cannot even prove to what extent we will progress with this structure. You have repeated the same mistake that you made in the government’s action plant in this structural changes plan also, because you did not include a mechanism of measurability. You cannot make an economic revolution with this structure. Prosperous Armenia faction will definitely vote against this bill,” Melkumyan said.

The bill envisages the Cabinet being comprised of the following ministries:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Defense

Ministry of Emergency Situations

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Ministry of Education, Science and Culture

Ministry of Nature Protection

Ministry of Healthcare

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Economy

Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures

Ministry of High Tech Industry

Instead of the Diaspora Ministry there will be High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs within the PM’s office.

Below is a list of the current composition of the Cabinet:

Ministry of Agriculture

Ministry of Culture

Ministry of Defense

Ministry of Diaspora

Ministry of Economic Development and Investments

Ministry of Education and Science

Ministry of Emergency Situations

Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Ministry of Nature Protection

Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs



Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development



Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan