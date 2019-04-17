Investigators probe report on Yerevan police officers’ alleged fatal evidence planting case

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service has launched a criminal investigation into the death of a Yerevan man that was allegedly caused by misconduct of police officers.

On April 14, 2019, an unnamed citizen reported to police that his son, Edgar Tsatinyan from Yerevan, was detained and taken to a police station and subjected to violence by officers. Then, being intimidated and scared from potential criminal liability, he swallowed the narcotics which according to the report the officers themselves had planted in his pocket. He died in a hospital hours later.

The General Prosecution has forwarded the report to the Special Investigative Service for further proceedings. A criminal case on aggravated abuse of power has been launched.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan