Meeting of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Board adjunct to the defense minister of Armenia was held today in the defense ministry, the ministry told Armenpress.

The representatives of the commanding staff of Artsakh’s Defense Army also attended the meeting within the framework of the mutual partnership of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the meeting issues relating to the renovation works of the ammunition and military equipment were discussed.

Heads of several departments and services delivered reports.

At the end of the session Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan gave instructions to the heads of responsible subdivisions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan