Thailand’s Queen Mother hospitalized
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Thailand’s 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit has been transported to hospital on April 16 with fever, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Sirikit was admitted to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital on Tuesday after developing the fever caused by a bladder infection, the bureau said.
Sirikit, who was queen consort to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne, is mother to the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:03 Yerevan City Hall takes bulldozers to defunct café to restore landscape at Circle Park
- 13:55 Moscow believes agreements reached over NK conflict settlement will be implemented – Russian FM
- 13:50 Ruling faction to vote in favor of bill on changing composition of government
- 13:47 Opposition Prosperous Armenia to vote down governmental structural amendments bill
- 13:43 Investigators probe report on Yerevan police officers’ alleged fatal evidence planting case
- 13:37 Meeting of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan
- 13:31 Thailand’s Queen Mother hospitalized
- 13:23 ECHR rejects jailed general Manvel Grigoryan’s interim measure request
- 13:07 Pathology Cytology Development expands oncology programs in Armenia
- 13:05 Armenian PM congratulates Bashar al-Assad on Syria’s National Day
- 12:55 Prosecutor General neither confirms nor denies reports on alleged criminal investigation against senior government official
- 12:54 Notre Dame Cathedral restoration cost estimated at 1,000,000,000 euros
- 12:45 Armenian FM visits Notre Dame cathedral in Paris following major fire
- 12:39 President of Artsakh delivers his annual address in Parliament
- 12:37 Single transportation network under development in Armenia
- 11:28 Grounds for keeping Kocharyan under arrest still exist, says Prosecutor General
- 11:23 Pakistani citizen arrested after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
- 11:20 Notre Dame donations reach 1 billion euros
- 11:07 Armenian President congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day
- 10:45 PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus
- 10:32 Not a single sector will be left out of government’s responsibility – Justice Minister on proposed structural changes of Cabinet
- 10:17 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 10:16 Notre Dame cathedral staff searched for fire 23 minutes after first alarm signal
- 10:00 Parliament session continues – LIVE
- 09:55 Salaries of police officers increases by an average of 20% - Pashinyan
- 09:45 Armenian, French FMs meet in Paris
- 08:52 European Stocks - 16-04-19
- 08:51 US stocks up - 16-04-19
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-19
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-04-19
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 16-04-19
- 04.16-20:38 PM Pashinyan proposes Gegham Gevorgyan’s candidacy for SCPEC chairman
- 04.16-19:25 Artsakh’s President awards American-Armenian physician and philanthropist Carolann Najarian with “Vachagan Barepasht” medal
- 04.16-19:22 President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence message to President of France Emmanuel Macron
- 04.16-17:51 PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter to French President
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 3763 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
18:26, 04.10.2019
Viewed 1869 times Centrist Democrat International adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide
20:40, 04.10.2019
Viewed 1861 times U.S. congresswoman considers Kim Kardashian “secret weapon” of President Trump for recognizing Armenian Genocide
13:33, 04.13.2019
Viewed 1797 times Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
18:20, 04.11.2019
Viewed 1645 times Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh