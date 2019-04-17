Thailand’s Queen Mother hospitalized

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Thailand’s 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit has been transported to hospital on April 16 with fever, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Sirikit was admitted to Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital on Tuesday after developing the fever caused by a bladder infection, the bureau said.

Sirikit, who was queen consort to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne, is mother to the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan