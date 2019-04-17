Armenian PM congratulates Bashar al-Assad on Syria’s National Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Syria Bashar al-Assad on the country’s National Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I cordially congratulate you and the good people of Syria on the National Day of the country.

I am confident that the Armenian-Syrian relations, which have centuries-old history, will continue developing and strengthening for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I am full of hope that Syria will overcome the difficulties of the current crisis and will soon enter a stage of restoration and prosperity.

I wish you good health and success, and peace and stability to the good people of Syria”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan