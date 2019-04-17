Prosecutor General neither confirms nor denies reports on alleged criminal investigation against senior government official

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan has neither confirmed nor denied media rumors alleging State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan to be a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

He did however say that comprehensive information will be provided at the necessary moment regarding an investigation into several agents of the State Oversight Service.

“A criminal case is under investigation concerning agents of the oversight service. The investigation continues in this case, and naturally all options are being validated,” he said, referring to an ongoing criminal probe into suspected misconduct committed by two staffers of the agency – Samvel Adyan and Gevorg Khachatryan. The criminal case was launched on February 25, 2019. One of the staffers is under arrest.

Media rumors began alleging that Sanasaryan himself is also a suspect in the case.

Asked to clarify on the rumors, Davtyan said: “Allow me to not answer this question directly at the moment, I promise to provide more detailed information soon. I can’t say any more at this moment. It is in the interests of the investigation,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan