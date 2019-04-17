Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Notre Dame Cathedral restoration cost estimated at 1,000,000,000 euros


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte has assessed the cost of restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris around 1,000,000,000 Euros.

The iconic Paris landmark was badly damaged by a massive fire in the eveing of April 15.

Wilmottee said in case all promised donations are indeed transferred to the restoration fund they will be able to cover the cost.

Earlier Le Parisien newspaper reported that the amount of promised donations for the restoration has reached 1 billion Euros – exactly as much as Wilmotte has assessed the cost.

The donations mostly come from major corporations and businessmen, as well as NGO funds.

The inferno badly damaged the iconic Paris landmark, but relics and works of art have been saved.

Authorities have said they do not suspect foul play and the fire was caused by an accident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




