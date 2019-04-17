Armenian FM visits Notre Dame cathedral in Paris following major fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in France on a working visit, visited the cathedral of Notre Dame which has been damaged by a major fire on Monday, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM gave a brief interview to the reporters, stating: “Like everyone in the world, we in Armenia as well are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that caused a great damage to this huge building of historic heritage, of more than 850-year-old heritage that symbolizes so many people. It is the French contribution to the collective civilization of humanity, and I am confident that France will be able to preserve this unique example, this wonderful building of the humanity’s historical, cultural and civilizational heritage by the support of all of us. We express our solidarity to the people and government of France. I came here to reaffirm our support to work jointly to see this wonderful monument fully restored, renovated so that the future generations will also experience the feeling of pride on what achievements the humanity has recorded, what heritage the talk is about. We are obviously committed to working jointly on this direction”.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on April 15.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan