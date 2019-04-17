President of Artsakh delivers his annual address in Parliament

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 17 delivered his annual address in the Parliament, introducing the performance of the Artsakh Republic President's program in 2018 and the programs for 2019, his Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan noted that large-scale work was carried out in all the areas of the republic's life in 2018, steady growth was registered with the current programs being elaborated and translated into life on the bases of the registered indicators.

The President detailed the projects to be implemented in a range of spheres and assured that they would be successfully put into life through close cooperation, coordinated and professional work of all the branches of power and different structures.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that among the crucial priorities of the state has been remain ensuring the security of the country and people, the maintenance of high-level operational effectiveness of the Defense Army. The President stressed that the Defense Army carried out effectively the set tasks, guaranteeing the inviolability of the borders and full-fledged security of the state.

The Head of the State pointed out that the legislative body of the republic had its active role in the successful implementation of the envisioned programs, expressing gratitude for their constructive cooperation and principled stance.

