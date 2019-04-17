Single transportation network under development in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan has briefed on the ongoing activities on introducing a nationwide single transportation system.

He said the ministry is focused on this matter because the transportation network has failed to develop sufficiently for many years.

He said they’ve created a database that shows the current state of the transportation network in Armenia, the active routes, the operators, as well as planned new routes.

Arshakyan said there are numerous new settlements that will be covered by the new network.

“Now an adjustment of passenger flow calculations is taking place in order to have a more adjusted picture of the new network, in terms of what type and in what quantity passenger transportation vehicles are required and in what frequency they should operate,” Arshakyan said, adding that it will be followed by a tender to chose an operator.

“At this moment the entire information is in the stage of collection and processing”.

The minister said they will have the complete picture of passenger flow in May, and then will start modeling.

He said the single network envisages a single ticket system. “When we say single we mean an entirely integrated ticketing and logistical system. The distribution of operators depends on the degree of profitability of concrete routes”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan