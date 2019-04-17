Pakistani citizen arrested after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian border patrol agents have arrested a man who illegally crossed the border into Armenia from Turkey.

The Russian Federal Security Service said in a press release that border patrol officers have noticed few days ago a man who was approaching the Armenia border from Turkish territory.

The man crossed the Araks River and attempted to hide in Armenian territory, but few minutes later he was arrested by the Artashat Border Patrol troops.

During questioning the man claimed to be a citizen of Pakistan. He said he wanted to reach EU member states.

A Pakistani passport and a mobile phone were discovered in his possession.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan