Not a single sector will be left out of government’s responsibility – Justice Minister on proposed structural changes of Cabinet

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The functions of the ministries that are planned to be dissolved by proposed amendments to the structure of government will continue being carried out at the level of deputy ministers of new ministries that will be created instead, Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan told lawmakers today in parliament during debates of the bill envisaging 12 ministries instead of the current 17.

“The government is comprehensively responsible for the politics carried out in the country. There is not a single sector that will be left out of the government’s responsibility”, he said.

He said there is no universal formula of the list of ministries and the government structure.

However, he noted “as of this moment our government finds that with this list and structure of ministries it is possible to implement it. This is the manifestation of our political will and conviction,” Zeynalyan said.

The proposed amendments will merge several ministries into each other.

Instead of the Ministry of Diaspora, a High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs will carry out the functions within the PM’s office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan