Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that on April 17, as of 09:30, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to heavy snowfalls, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




