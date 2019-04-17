Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that on April 17, as of 09:30, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to heavy snowfalls, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
