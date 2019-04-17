Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Parliament session continues – LIVE


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The session of the four-day sitting of Parliament of Armenia continues, reports Armenpress.

A number of issues are included in the session agenda.

The MPs will continue debating the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




