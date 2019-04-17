Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Armenian, French FMs meet in Paris


YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s working visit to Paris began with a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release “the sides discussed a number of issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda”.

