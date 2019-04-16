President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence message to President of France Emmanuel Macron

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the fire at one of the global Christian symbols and architectural masterpieces Notre-Dame de Paris, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

“Notre-Dame de Paris, where the treasures and works of art are extremely valuable, have always stood in a glorious way, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the French people. I express my sympathy to the friendly French, sharing their emotions”, reads the condolence letter of Armenian President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan