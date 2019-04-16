Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-04-19

YEREVAN, 16 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 aApril, USD exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 484.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.54 drams to 546.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.47 drams to 633.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 152.17 drams to 20019.59 drams. Silver price down by 2.23 drams to 232.56 drams. Platinum price down by 261.28 drams to 13749.7 drams.