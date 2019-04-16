U.S. Congressional delegation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressional delegation will visit Armenia from April 17-19, the Parliament of Armenia told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina), Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-Florida), Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Congressman Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-California), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama).

The delegation will meet with a variety of interlocutors in the executive branch and members of the Parliament, as well as with members of media and civil society and NGO representatives. Other events will include a session with students at the American University of Armenia (AUA), and visits to Etchmiadzin and the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

The members of Congress are all members of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP); Congressman Price serves as the HDP Chairman, and Congressman Buchanan is the Co-Chair.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to identify potential opportunities for impactful engagement by HDP with the Armenian Parliament. The House Democracy Partnership (HDP) is a bipartisan commission of the United States House of Representatives that is dedicated to promoting responsive, effective government and strengthening democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies through peer-to-peer cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan