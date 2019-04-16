Parliament’s Council convenes extraordinary sitting

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the Parliament of Armenia has convened an extraordinary session chaired by Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

By the decision of the Council amendments were made to the draft laws on making amendments to the agenda of the second session of the seventh convocation of the Parliament and the draft laws of the agenda of the regular sittings to be convened on April 16, as well as in the sequence of the debate of the agenda items of the regular sittings.

The item of appointing Chairman of the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition was included in the draft laws of the agendas.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan