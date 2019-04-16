Fugitive ex-official in Moscow, denies wrongdoing

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Former Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service Mihran Poghosyan’s office has released a statement after authorities charged Poghosyan and declared him wanted.

According to the statement, Poghosyan has provided details of his whereabouts to authorities since the first day of being under investigation.

“We once again reiterate – Moscow city, Mosfilmovskaya 70, 1st section, apartment 139. Moreover, the Special Investigative Service investigators has also been provided with Mihran Poghosyan’s mobile phone number,” the statement says.

Poghosyan denies wrongdoing.

Poghosyan resigned as Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service in 2016 when his name appeared in revelations in the Panama Papers.

He is charged with embezzlement and abuse of power.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan