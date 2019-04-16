Closed voting on electing judge of Constitutional Court underway in Parliament
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The closed voting on electing judge of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.
The voting began at 16:00 and will last an hour.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has proposed Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for the judge of the Constitutional Court.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
