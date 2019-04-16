NSS director claims to know whereabouts of fugitive former official

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service knows the whereabouts of Mihran Poghosyan, the former Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service – a governmental agency under the Ministry of Justice in charge of executing judicial rulings and orders.

Speaking to reporters today, National Security Service Director Arthur Vanetsyan said they know where Poghosyan, currently a fugitive, is hiding.

“Mihran Poghosyan has been declared wanted, we will work and you’ll know later,” Vanetsyan said. Asked if they know Poghosyan’s whereabouts, Vanetsyan answered affirmatively.

Poghosyan resigned as Director of the Compulsory Enforcement Service in 2016 when his name appeared in revelations in the Panama Papers.

