Armenian military officials travel to Moscow for CSTO working group meeting
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Officials of the Armenian Ministry of Defense are participating at the April 16-19 session of the military-technical cooperation working group under the CSTO military-technical cooperation inter-governmental commission’s chairperson, the defense ministry said in a news release.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
