‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Paris’ – Mayor of Yerevan tells Parisian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has addressed a letter to Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo on the fire that severely damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in the French capital.

“Mrs. Mayor, dear colleague, it is with deep regret and sadness that I learnt about the incident in Paris yesterday. The Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris, a masterpiece of global art, the witness of French history, the symbol of Paris….

Yesterday evening and night, following the news from France, I was also following the reaction of the Armenian segment online. Together with words of regret and support the people of Yerevan are expressing certainty that through joint efforts it will be possible to restore this wonderful cathedral, one of the wonders of the Middle Ages, and it will continue to amaze and host millions of people from all across the world.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Paris,” the Mayor of Yerevan said, in part, in the letter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan