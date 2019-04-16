Putin offers to send best Russian specialists to Paris to assist in rebuilding Notre-Dame 

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, expressing condolences on the tragic fire that broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame, the Kremlin press service said, reports TASS.

“Notre Dame is France’s historical symbol, an invaluable treasure of European and world culture, and one of Christianity’s most important shrines. The catastrophe that occurred in Paris last night has pained the hearts of Russians”, the letter reads.

Putin expressed hope that the cathedral will be restored and offered to send the best Russian specialists to assist in rebuilding the Notre-Dame cathedral.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on April 15.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan