Parliament of Artsakh to convene session April 17

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan convened a working consultation today with the participation of the vice speaker, chairs of standing committees and factions, as well as staff representatives, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker of Parliament introduced the list of drafts that are under circulation which was followed by clarifications by the meeting participants on the discussions held in the previous days.

The upcoming session of the Parliament will take place on April 17, at 11:00.

Lawmakers are expected to hold a Q&A session with the Cabinet members.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan