Confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court Judge position underway in parliament
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is currently holding a confirmation hearing over Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy as a Consitutional Court Judge.
Hovhannisyan’s candidacy has been suggested by President Armen Sarkissian.
The candidate was introduced to parliament by Emil Tarasyan, Chief of Staff of the Sarkissian administration.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
