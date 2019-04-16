Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court Judge position underway in parliament


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is currently holding a confirmation hearing over Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy as a Consitutional Court Judge.

Hovhannisyan’s candidacy has been suggested by President Armen Sarkissian.

The candidate was introduced to parliament by Emil Tarasyan, Chief of Staff of the Sarkissian administration.

