Confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court Judge position underway in parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is currently holding a confirmation hearing over Gor Hovhannisyan’s candidacy as a Consitutional Court Judge.

Hovhannisyan’s candidacy has been suggested by President Armen Sarkissian.

The candidate was introduced to parliament by Emil Tarasyan, Chief of Staff of the Sarkissian administration.

